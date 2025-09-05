Alogic has announced a 6K display that’s described as the world’s first 6K touchscreen that’s compatible with the Mac. It’s coming next month and will cost about US$2,000.

The Clarity 6K Touch with Fold Stand has a 32-inch 6K display with a touchscreen. The display has a 6016 x 3384 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 400 nits maximum brightness, and 99%Adobe RGB/DCI-P3 color accuracy. The display provides 90W of power for charging up a connected MacBook.

Touch integration enabled via a Mac driver and accompanying app. The Clarity 6K Touch supports 10-point multitouch and has full MPP 2.0 stylus compatibility. The included Clarity Fold Stand allows the display to shift between upright mode and flat drafting table mode, so it functions with any workflow.

The product sounds intriguing. The only downside (for me) is the 60Hz refresh rate. I’m waiting for a good external monitor with a 120Hz (or better) refresh rate to pair with my 16-inch MacBook Pro.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related