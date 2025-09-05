Here are some of the latest accessory and hardware announcements of the week:

° Satechi has announced new travel-ready computer accessories as part of the OntheGo Collection – the OntheGo Bluetooth Keyboard with Stand and OntheGo Bluetooth Mouse.

According to the folks at Satechi, the compact wireless accessories deliver portability and productivity in a sleek package with seamless switching up to three devices. The new keyboard and mouse are the latest in Satechi’s growing ecosystem of mobile tools.

° Amazon has announced a new range of eero solutions that offer homes and businesses faster and more reliable connectivity.

eero Signal is a new companion device that “provides customers peace of mind if there’s an internet outage by using cellular connectivity to automatically keep their eero network online.” eero now has a comprehensive Wi-Fi 7 portfolio with eero PoE 7, a Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) access point that uses wired infrastructure to deliver fast, reliable, and secure connectivity for businesses and residential properties.

° ecobee Smart Security now integrates with Apple HomeKit, making it easy for iOS users to arm, disarm, and manage their security system. While all ecobee devices are currently compatible with the Apple Home app, key ecobee Smart Security features will now be supported via HomeKit, including:

Accessible Security Controls: View and change arm states (Stay, Away, Disarm) directly from the thermostat tile in the Apple Home app.

View and change arm states (Stay, Away, Disarm) directly from the thermostat tile in the Apple Home app. Apple Home App Integration: Set security modes from the thermostat tile, create HomeKit automations (e.g., arm at 10 PM, disarm at 7 AM), and receive push notifications when modes change.

Set security modes from the thermostat tile, create HomeKit automations (e.g., arm at 10 PM, disarm at 7 AM), and receive push notifications when modes change. Voice Control: Use Siri voice control across devices to manage security modes. Note: Disarm commands must be issued from an iPhone or iPad for privacy and security reasons per Apple policy.

° Hisense has announced the availability of the US$5,999 L9Q Triple Laser Ultra Short Throw Projector. It projects an image up to 200 inches.

The L9Q’s ultra short throw design allows it to sit just inches from the wall while still delivering massive screen sizes. With Dolby Vision and HDR10+, content is rendered with dynamic detail and cinematic quality, according to the folks at Hisense. The built-in Opéra de Paris-Grade surround-sound acoustics from French audio expert Devialet creates a spacious, immersive audio experience, they add.

°Aqara, which specializers in IoT, has introduced its first professional-grade solution for the smart home integrator and installer community: the Aqara Edge Hub M300 and Aqara Studio Connect software.

The hardware-software solution is plug-and-play, tailored to serve residential, multi-family homes, and light commercial projects. The Edge Hub M300, paired with Aqara Studio Connect, offers native interoperability across devices, systems, and protocols from both consumer and professional markets, making it a centralized home management solution for unifying HVAC, lighting, security systems, and more. Aqara Studio Connect is a lightweight version of Aqara Studio and runs exclusively on the M300.

° Mophie has launched the Max Charging Stand, a two-in-one charger that’s designed for the USB-C AirPods Max and the AirPods or AirPods Pro.

° Belkin has announced three new charging solutions: the GaN Wall Charger, BoostCharge Retractable Car Charger, and the SoundForm anywhere open-ear earbuds.

° Signify has announced a range of new products that are coming out this fall, including an updated bridge, new light strips and bulbs, updated outdoor light options, and some new Hue Secure devices. More information on the new Hue devices can be found on the Philips Hue website.

° Ecovacs has rolled out the Deebot X11 Omnicyclone. The HomeKit-compatible vacuum has several new features, including battery improvements, support for agentic AI and a 4WD climbing system that can cross higher room thresholds. Ecovacs’ new Deebot X11 Omnicyclone Robot is priced at $1,499.99, and it can be purchased from the Ecovacs website.

° Baseus has released its Baseus Inspire series of audio devices that include Sound by Bose technology. The series includes the XH1 noise-cancelling headphones, the XC1 open-ear earbuds, and the XP1 noise-cancelling earbuds.

