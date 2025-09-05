Another day, another lawsuit. Cerence AI, a company that creates conversational AI for automakers, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Apple.

The lawsuit alleges that Apple has infringed on patents related to voice command recognition, as well as text input and recognition. It covers certain Cerence technologies, including text input and recognition, and voice command monitoring, deployed in Apple’s products.

“Cerence plans to defend its IP rights to protect our significant R&D investments and technical leadership,” said Jennifer Salinas, chief administrative officer & general counsel, Cerence AI. “We have a robust patent portfolio, and we are committed to enforcing our intellectual property rights, thereby protecting our innovations, investments and customers.”

However, as noted by AppleInsider, “it’s unclear which Cerence patents and Apple features are central to the lawsuit. The patent infringement lawsuit could have to do with Apple’s voice assistant, Siri, its Apple Intelligence features, or possibly CarPlay.”

