The Apple Vision Pro’s biggest customer is in the enterprise, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

The article specifically mentions Lowe’s, Dassault Systemes, and Canadian aircraft training company CAE, saying they use the spatial computer in retail, design, and training. What’s moe, the DataM Intelligence research group says spatial computing is revolutionizing the healthcare industry by improving patient care and enhancing medical procedures. AR-assisted surgeries and virtual consultations are making healthcare more accessible and precise.

For instance, in 2024, San Diego-based healthcare group Sharp HealthCare announced the launch of a Spatial Computing Center of Excellence in its Prebys Innovation and Education Center that will focus its development efforts on utilizing the Apple Vision Pro augmented reality headset to enhance patient care.

About the Vision Pro

Apple is expected to release an updated Vision Pro this year with either an M4 or M5 processor. And analyst Ming-Chi Pro thinks we’ll see a “Vision Air” in 2027, which will address the high weight and price of the Vision Pro. The new device is estimated to be over 40% lighter and more than 50% cheaper.

