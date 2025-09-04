In a new Apple Card promo, you can get 5% total Daily Cash back at Uber and Uber Eats on up to US$500 in combined purchases when you use Apple Card with Apple Pay through September 30.

You can request a ride, order your favorite meals, stock up on groceries, and grab household essentials — all in the Uber and Uber Eats apps.

Apple Card customers can get a six-month free trial of Uber One, fulfilled by Uber, by signing up with this link using Apple Card with Apple Pay. After your six-month free trial, your Uber One subscription will renew automatically at $9.99/month.

