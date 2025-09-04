Apple’s tablet sales in Mainland China grew 9% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2025, according to new data from Canalys.

Apple sold 2.2 million iPads in the time period for 24% market share. That compares to sales of 2 million tablets and 26% market share in the second quarter of 2024. Ahead of Apple is China-based Huawei with 28% market share.

Canalys expects that Mainland China’s tablet market will reach a record high of 34 million units in 2025, up 8% year on year, driven strongly by subsidies in the first half of the year. However, the market is expected to contract 9% in 2026 to 31 million units as consumer demand cools off.

