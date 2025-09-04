Apple TV+’s “Shrinking” comedy has been honored with a Norman Lear Award.

The awards honor “TV That Makes a Difference.” You can find a complete list of winners here.

“Shrinking” wind the apart in the Caregiving” category for its “The Last Thanksgiving” episode. The series has been renewed for a third season, and the first two seasons are now streaming on Apple TV+.

Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, “Shrinking” follows grieving therapist Jimmy (played by Segel), who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. In addition to Segel and Ford, “Shrinking” stars Emmy Award nominee Christa Miller, Emmy Award nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley.

