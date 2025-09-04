Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for season five of “Slow Horses,” the Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning espionage drama starring Academy Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Sir Gary Oldman.

Adapted from “London Rules,” the next novel in the CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron “Slough House” book series, the six-episode fifth season of “Slow Horses” premieres September 24, 2025 with the first episode, followed by one episode weekly until October 29, 2025.

Here’s how the series is described: “Slow Horses” is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known affectionately as Slough House. Oldman, who has been honored with Golden Globe, Emmy and BAFTA Award nominations for his performance, stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

In season five of “Slow Horses,” everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules — cover your back — always apply.

The ensemble cast includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, Emmy Award nominee Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, James Callis, Tom Brooke and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce. Season five will also welcome “Ted Lasso” star Nick Mohammed as a special guest star.

