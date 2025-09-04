Total global MiniLED panel shipments rose 20% year-over-year in 2024, and Apple’s shipments rose 3.5%, according to new data from Counterpoint Research. The Mac maker retained its top position in the laptop market.

Counterpoint says the MiniLED growth was driven mainly by an increase in TV panel shipments as major Chinese TV brands proactively adopted MiniLED TV technology – especially COB design – which helped lower prices significantly. With their superior color performance and the potential for further price reductions, RGB MiniLEDs are already putting substantial competitive pressure on OLED in TV applications, adds the research group.

The total panel shipments of 14.2” and 16.2 MacBook Pro grew 10% year-over-year in 2024. However, Apple is expected to start adopting OLED by 2027, a move that will significantly hurt the growth of MiniLED in notebooks.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related