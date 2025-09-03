Zens has introduced two new additions to its charging line-up: the Zens Charging Cable USB C-C Pro 2 and Pro 3.

Both products include Qi2-certified wireless charging (15W) for your phone and wired output up to 140W, enough for any MacBook or USB-C laptop and tablet. The Pro 2 charges two devices at once; the Pro 3 handles three devices simultaneously and folds neatly for travel. A 1.5m braided USB-C cable (140W) is included: everything you need in one go.

Zens CEO Johan Plasmans says these are the key features of the new chargers:

Zens Charging Cable USB C-C Pro 2

Multifunctional 2-in-1 cable : power your laptop or tablet while wirelessly charging your phone or earbuds at the same time.

: power your laptop or tablet while wirelessly charging your phone or earbuds at the same time. Qi2 certified 15W wireless charging : fast and efficient for phone or earbuds

: fast and efficient for phone or earbuds Premium aluminium build: compact and durable.

Futureproof design: built for 240W support, currently up to 140W wired output until adapters become available.

Zens Charging Cable USB C-C Pro 3

Multifunctional 3-in-1 cable : power your laptop or any USB-C device while wirelessly charging your iPhone, or AirPods and Apple Watch simultaneously.

: power your laptop or any USB-C device while wirelessly charging your iPhone, or AirPods and Apple Watch simultaneously. Qi2 certified : 15W wireless charging for iPhone or AirPods and 5W for Apple watches.

: 15W wireless charging for iPhone or AirPods and 5W for Apple watches. Premium aluminium build : foldable, compact and ideal for daily travel.

: foldable, compact and ideal for daily travel. Futureproof design: built for 240W support, currently up to 140W wired output until adapters become available.

The Zens Charging Cable USB-C-C Pro 2 and Pro 3 will be available in October on zens.tech.

