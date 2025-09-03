Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. To support this important cause, well-known podcast network Relay has launched its annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, located in Memphis, Tennessee. Since 2019, the Relay community has raised more than $4 million for the hospital.

° From AppleInsider: JP Morgan believes Apple will keep the pricing of the iPhone 17 range in line with the iPhone 16, but with the probable exception of the iPhone 17 Pro.

° From 9to5Mac: You can try Apple’s lightning-fast video captioning model right from your browser.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices panel digs into whether Grok is being unfairly excluded from eh Apple App Store and how rankings work.

