Addigy — which specializes in Apple device management for IT teams and managed service providers (MSP) — has announced the Addigy Security Suite.

The company says it’s the only real-time, Apple-first security and compliance platform on the market. The suite is designed to simplify endpoint protection, automate compliance, and deliver 24/7 threat defense for macOS devices across organizations of all sizes. By deeply integrating Addigy MDM with SentinelOne MDR and EDR, Addigy makes it easy to protect Apple fleets with enterprise-grade security features traditionally limited to Windows environments, according to Addigy Founder and CTO Jason Dettbarn.

Misconfigurations currently account for 30% of security breaches, according to Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report. Gartner expects this will grow even further: “Through 2029, more than 60% of security incidents will be traced to misconfigured technical security controls.”

With Apple devices increasingly used in business, organizations urgently need a best-of-breed solution that slashes misconfigurations and provides the 24/7 visibility needed to boost security, Dettbarn says.

“With this release, Apple devices are no longer a security blind spot,” he adds. “Addigy is empowering IT teams and MSPs with the only fully integrated, sure-fire security solution that covers compliance, access control, EDR, and MDR — all purpose-built for the Apple ecosystem. They get the industry’s most comprehensive, best-in-class capabilities while eliminating the time organizations simply can’t devote and the hassles they don’t need or want.”

Dettbarn says Addigy has taken the complexity out of securing Apple environments, so now any IT team or MSP — whether they manage 50 or 50,000 devices — can deliver reliable, automated security and compliance with minimal overhead. He says that these are the key features of the Addigy Security Suite:

SentinelOne EDR (Endpoint Detection & Response) Integration – Real-time malware and ransomware protection, with attack chain visibility and automated remediation—natively available right within the Addigy console.

– Real-time malware and ransomware protection, with attack chain visibility and automated remediation—natively available right within the Addigy console. SentinelOne MDR (Managed Detection & Response) – 24/7 SOC coverage by expert analysts to detect and respond to threats to Apple devices on behalf of Addigy customers.

Addigy macOS Conditional Access – Enforce Zero Trust policies based on device posture.

– Enforce Zero Trust policies based on device posture. Addigy Automated Compliance Remediation – Self-healing policies ensure ongoing enforcement of encryption, firewall, and OS version standards.

– Self-healing policies ensure ongoing enforcement of encryption, firewall, and OS version standards. Addigy Audit Dashboards & Reporting – Exportable reports to meet frameworks like SOC 2, CIS, and NIST in minutes.

The Addigy Security Suite is available now. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.addigy.com.

