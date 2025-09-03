Apple offers a wide range of services; one of them is AppleOne, which seems to be a hit, according to a new reports from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP).

The tech giant introduced Apple One in 2020. It’s a bundle of up to all six services:

iCloud storage, in various capacities depending on package

Apple TV+, the video entertainment service, not the Apple TV hardware

Apple Music, with streaming music

Apple Fitness+, the fitness tracker with numerous other health-oriented features

Apple News+, a news feed with thousands of media outlets

Apple Arcade, its gaming app with a few hundred games, both exclusive to Apple and from other producers.

Apple One has Individual, Family, and Premium packages, with Premium offering News+ and Fitness+. More expensive packages have larger iCloud storage capacities. Apple sure likes its “+” apps, no?

Among Apple customers in the June 2025 quarter, 43% of customers reported having one of the Apple One packages, according to CIRP.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related