Apple’s subsidiary, Beats by Dre, has announced in an X post that it’s teamed up with with South Korean singer Jennie Kim on new limited-edition Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones.

From the post: In a Ruby Red as vivid as her album, featuring two attachable red bows, a color-matched carrying case, and our first ever embellished UltraPlush ear cushion with one side detailed in symbols inspired by JENNIE.

The headphones will be available on Apple.com starting this Friday, September 5, in the U.S., U.K., China, Japan, and South Korea. You can sign up to be notified when availability begins

