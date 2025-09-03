Apple is planning an AI-powered search tool for Siri to rival OpenAI and Perplexity, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (a subscription is required to read the article).

Gurman says to look for it in the spring. It will be powered by Apple’s Foundation Models that will run the contextual app intent system too.

Gurman says the revamped Siri will have three core components: a planner, a search operator, and a summarizer. Apple’s Foundation Model will act as the planner and search since that’s dealing with on-device personal data, but getting the data from the web and collating it may be up to the Google model.

The Foundation Models framework provides access to Apple’s on-device large language model that powers Apple Intelligence to help developers perform intelligent tasks specific to your use case. The text-based on-device model identifies patterns that allow for generating new text that’s appropriate for the request you make, and it can make decisions to call code developers can use to perform specialized tasks.

