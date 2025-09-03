Apple has previewed Apple Koregaon Park, its first retail store in Pune and its fourth in India.

Located in the heart of a major center of culture and learning, the new store invites customers to discover and shop Apple’s full lineup of products, access personalized service and expert support, and learn how to get even more out of their devices with Today at Apple sessions, said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail.

“In a city celebrated for its history and creativity, Apple Koregaon Park introduces an incredible new destination for customers to connect with all things Apple — whether they’re shopping for a new product, looking for support for one they already own and love, or seeking inspiration to bring their next big idea to life,” she added.

Apple Koregaon Park brings together 68 team members from 11 Indian states. The store team also offers personalized setup and support, step-by-step guidance on how to easily switch to iOS, and Retail services like Apple Trade In and financing programs. Dedicated Business Teams are available to offer tailored guidance, device support, and tools to help businesses of all sizes grow and thrive. Like all Apple facilities, Apple Koregaon Park runs on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

With the opening of the store, Apple should have (by my count) 546 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

