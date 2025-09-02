The exodus continues: Jian Zhang, Apple’s lead artificial intelligence researcher for robotics is leaving the company for the Meta Robotics Studio, reports Bloomberg (a subscription is required to read the article).

By my count, he’s the seventh Apple Intelligence employee poached by Meta. The others are Frank Chu, Ruoming Pang, Tom Gunter, Mark Lee, Bowen Zhang, and Yun Zhu.

What’s more, three more Apple Intelligence researchers are leaving Apple’s Foundation Models AI team. John Peebles, Nan Du are hiding to OpenAI, while Zhao Meng is separating for Anthropic.

