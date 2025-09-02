Apple’s September keynote, officially branded Apple Event: Awe Dropping, takes place on September 9 and will see the company unveil the iPhone 17 lineup.

Ahead of the event, SellCell, a site for selling used phones, surveyed more than 2,000 U.S. iPhone owners to measure upgrade intent. Approximately 68.3% say they plan to upgrade.

That number is up from 61.9% for the iPhone 16 in 2024, showing a meaningful rise in buyer intent year-on-year.

This year’s survey digs into what is driving upgrades, what barriers remain including the propensity to switch to a competitor and how external factors such as tariffs and foldables could shape Apple’s most important launch of the year.

Detailed highlights of the new survey:

The Pro/Pro Max remain the most popular choice, accounting for 38.1% of intended upgrades, while the new ultra-thin Air appeals to 13.5%.

Satisfaction levels are high: 72.9% of users say they are more satisfied with their iPhone than in previous years. However, at the same time, 27.1% feel Apple has “lost its edge” compared to rivals. This is over a quarter of existing iPhone users.

Price remains the biggest barrier on upgrades (68.9%), followed closely by users being satisfied with current devices (71.7%).

Foldables are a rising factor: 3.3% are holding out for a foldable iPhone, while 20.1% say they would consider Samsung and 10.2% Google if Apple waits until 2026 to launch a foldable phone..

Battery life is the top driver for upgrades (53.2%), way ahead of AI features at only 7.1% as an upgrade reason.

eSIM adoption is now mainstream, with 72.5% saying they like it — though more than a quarter still prefer a physical SIM.

Tariffs could become a major curve ball: 36.8% would hold off on buying if prices rise, and 29.2% say it would depend on the increase.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related