° From CNBC: A federal appeals court ruled that most of President Donald Trump’s global tariffs are illegal, striking a massive blow to the core of his aggressive trade policy.

° From an X post: Apple is adding an AI chatbot to a second app. After adding the beta feature to the Support app earlier this month, Apple is now testing Asa – the “AI assistant for Apple sales” inside its retail training app, SEED. Employees can use Asa to help sell Apple products to customers.

° From MacRumors: Apple is preparing to release iOS 18.7 for compatible iPhone models, according to evidence of the update in the MacRumors visitor logs.

° From AppleInsider: Apple is leaning into TikTok’s massive influence in China by opening a Douyin storefront where fans can buy iPhone and more with Douyin Pay.

° From 9to5Mac: Like in previous years, Apple is dropping the price of the MLS Season Pass service as the year progresses. The annual sub is now just $29 for the rest of the 2025 season. That price is further discounted to $25 for Apple TV+ subscribers.

° From DigiTimes (a subscription is required to read the article): Apple is significantly increasing automation efforts within its manufacturing supply chain, primarily in response to the trade war tariffs initiated under US President Donald Trump.

° From The MacObserver: Apple has added the final 11-inch MacBook Air and select 2017 MacBook Pro models to its obsolete products list, ending official support.

° From NBC Los Angeles; An AirTag helped a West Hollywood man retrieve his stolen luggage.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Chuck and Charlotte explore the soaring success of soccer in the U.S. through Apple’s MLS deal, highlighted by Son Heung-min’s arrival and his record jersey sales.

