Apple says it will issue a software update for iPhone 12 users throughout the European Union to reduce radiation levels, bringing them in line with the EU’s health standards.

This is similar to a September 2023 statement by Apple along the same lines. At that time France suspended iPhone 12 sales, claiming the smartphone’s design breached radiation exposure limits. The issue was resolved, and Apple disputed the claim.

The latest EU-wide update follows a decision published by the European Commission on Monday that endorsed France’s original regulatory response as “justified.” The software update will be issued across all 27 EU member states “in the coming weeks,” according to Apple.

