Apple’s newest store in India, Apple Hebbal, located in the technology capital of Bengaluru, opens today.

The store will be Apple’s first in South India and third in the country, joining Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi and the Apple Store online. Apple Hebbal will be a welcoming space for customers to shop Apple’s full lineup of products, experience the best service and support, and participate in free Today at Apple sessions to discover and learn how to get the most out of their devices, according to eirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People.

She adds that the store’s 70 team members hail from 15 states across India and are ready to help customers learn about Apple products, monthly financing options, and the Apple Trade In program. Customers can receive one-on-one support in-store with Personal Setup and switching to iOS.

With the opening of the store, Apple should have (by my count) 545 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

