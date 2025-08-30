Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of August 18-22.

° A paid Apple Health+ service may debut next year.

° In addition to the iPhone 17 line-up, Apple will release Apple Watch, Vision Pro, iPad Pro, and AirPods updates this fall.

° The “iPhone Fold” may pack four cameras and Touch ID instead of Face ID.

° So far, the iPhone Air doesn’t sound very appealing to me for two reasons.

° iPhone shipments in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 28% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2025.

° Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit in a Texas court against Apple and OpenAI, accusing the companies of colluding to prevent competition in the artificial intelligence industry.

° A German court says Apple can’t tout the Apple Watch as carbon neutral.

° The Mimms Museum of Technology and Art (Mimms Museum) has issued a call for the public to “Show Us Your Apples.”

° Apple will hold a special event dubbed “Awe Dropping” on Tuesday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

° Apple execs have reportedly discussed acquiring Mistral AI and Perplexity — although there’s disagreement on how to proceed.

° Apple Music’s six radio stations will be available outside the ‌Apple Music‌ app for the first time via TuneIn.

° Apple has revoked the European Union distribution rights for iTorrent, a BitTorrent client.

° Columbia’s Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC) has opened an administrative investigation against the tech giant for alleged practices restricting free competition.

° Apple has warned that “EU-style rules” proposed by the UK competition watchdog — the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) — “are bad for users and bad for developers.”

° Huawei surpassed Apple in terms of smartwatch shipments in quarter two (Q2) of 2025, helping the Chinese player claim the global top spot.

