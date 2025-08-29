Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° Lies of P: Overture, an expansion for Lies of P, has launched on the Mac on the Apple App Store. The expansion is available to purchase for US$29.99 from the title screen within the base game.

The original release of Lies of P took home a Visuals and Graphics Award as part of the 2024 Apple Design Awards, and Lies of P: Overture seeks to continue delivering stunning imagery and best-in-class perform

° The Omni Group has released OmniFocus 4.7, which introduces three powerful enhancements: a new “Planned” date type, the ability to create mutually exclusive tags and improved repeat functionality.

Using these features require migrating the database format, facilitated by the Omni Group’s updated migration flow. In addition, OmniFocus 4.7 also offers several other features that don’t require a database migration, such as new Forecast functionality, Time Sensitive Notification support, improved Shortcuts actions and more.

° Pippit AI has introduced Agent Mode. The company says it offers the ability to produce multiple ready-to-share, avatar-led videos from a single prompt, complete with product visuals and VoiceOver.

° Walk the World is a new app designed to turn everyday walks into engaging, entertaining global expeditions across iconic and historic destinations like the Champs-Élysées in Paris or Central Park in New York.

° AUX AIR USA, a subsidiary of global HVAC company AUX, has launched its new mobile application, designed to give homeowners a faster, more intuitive way to control AUX Wi-Fi-enabled air conditioning systems.

° Hitman World of Assassination is available on the App Store and is priced at $69.99 for the full game. Or you can purchase individual locations for $2.99.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related