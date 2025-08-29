Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: The BBC has picked up the rights to show the Apple TV+ show “Trying” via its traditional TV and iPlayer offerings.

° From 9to5Mac: Stats suggest Apple’s slow rollout of AI agent capabilities may be wise.

° From The MacObserver: Google will require verified developers for all Android apps on certified devices by 2026, moving closer to Apple’s strict model.

° From Apple’s YouTube Channel: Apple has shared a teaser video of the upcoming PowerBeats Fit earbuds.

° From MacVoices Live!: Adobe has opened a new door on their AI strategy, unveiling a new AI service for PDFs. On the new episode, the MacVoices panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Marty Jencius. Jeff Gamet, Eric Bolden, Jim Rea, Web Bixby, and Norbert Frassa weigh its usefulness against privacy risks and academic research tools.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related