A fan of Apple’s iconic 1998 iMac G3 in translucent Bondi Blue wants a LEGO version of the computer and has submitted it on LEGO’s “Ideas” website.

The website lets folks submit mockups and suggestions for future LEGO sets. According to the submission, an iMac G3 LEGO set would have about 700 parts and make“extensive use of the characteristic clear parts. Inside, the LEGO set the cathode ray tube and board would be reproduced, and a keyboard and USB mouse would be included.

Since launching on May 17, the proposal has gathered nearly 4,500 votes. If the LEGO ‌iMac G3 gets 10,000 “supporters” or votes on the LEGO ideas site, LEGO will review it and will consider it for an official retail set. And, as MacRumors notes, who knows if Apple would approve such a set.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related