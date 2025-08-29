Apple has released a new beta of Xcode 26 for developers. Xcode is a free developer tool for Apple’s various operating systems.

As noted by MacRumors, ChatGPT in Xcode now supports GPT-5, so developers can choose to start new conversations with GPT-5 or GPT-4.1. GPT-5 is the new default option, with two models to select from. GPT-5 is optimized for quick, high-quality results that Apple says will work for most coding tasks.

For more difficult tasks, developers can select GPT-5 (Reasoning), which spends more time thinking before providing a response.

Claude in Xcode is now available in the Intelligence settings panel in the Xcode app, so users can add their existing paid Claude account and use Claude Sonnet 4 for coding tasks.Developer membership includes access to beta OS releases, advanced app capabilities, and tools to develop, test, and distribute apps and Safari extensions. For more information, visit Apple Developer Program.

