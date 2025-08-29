Apple and Samsung have taken legal action against China-based Xiaomi in India involving ads that targeted the iPhone and some Samsung models, reports The Economic Times.

Experts say this is “ambush marketing,” the article adds. “Xiaomi has been served with cease-and-desist notices by Apple and Samsung for certain advertisements, as it directly hit their brand value,” an unnamed “person familiar with the matter” told The Economic Times.

Xiaomi came out with full-page print advertisements in March and April, directly targeting the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The ads compared the pricing and other specs of the Apple smartphone and questioned if the iPhone was really the best.

Apple and Samsung argue that the tone of Xiaomi’s promotions went beyond fair competition, and portrayed the global market leaders in a negative light. Comparative advertising in India is not prohibited provided they are fact-based and fair, but lawyers can get involved if the tone and language is perceived as mocking.

“Any kind of either a comparative nature or a disparaging nature is found to be a brand hurting and, therefore, brands protect their valuation very dearly,” Harish Bijoor, Business & Brand-strategy specialist told The Economic Times.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related