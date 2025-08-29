And it drags on and on and on: as noted by AppleInsider, in a court filing supporting Epic, the American Antitrust Institute (AAI) says that Apple’s anti-steering changes to the U.S. App Store fell far short of fixing the problem.

It adds that Apple’s appeal arguments would tank almost every antitrust remedy and precedent. The AAI describes itself as “independent, nonprofit organization devoted to promoting competition that protects consumers, businesses, and society.”

This legal brouhaha has been ongoing for years. You can read all about it here. By the way, startup accelerator (and Epic Games’ biggest investor) Y Combinator has (not surprisingly) have sided with Epic, while TechNet and the Association of Corporate Counsel had sided with Apple.

