Here are some of the latest accessory and hardware announcements of the week:

° Belkin has announced three new Qi2 25W certified wireless charging solutions, expanding its mobile power portfolio. These new products harness the power of the latest Qi2 standard, delivering up to 25W wireless charging with enhanced efficiency, thermal management, and cross-device compatibility.

° Plugable, a leading innovator in docking solutions and connectivity products, today announced the launch of three new charge-only data blocking USB-C cables engineered for maximum power delivery and uncompromising security: the USBC-CC1M (1 meter), USBC-CC2M (2 meters), and USBC-CCS5X (6-inch 5-pack).

All three models support the latest USB Power Delivery (PD) 3.1 Extended Power Range (EPR) standard, delivering up to 240W (48V/5A) of fast, safe charging for laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other high-powered devices. To ensure security, the cables physically omit all data lines, protecting against threats like juice jacking.

° Satechi has announced two new travel-ready computer accessories as part of the OntheGo Collection – the OntheGo Bluetooth Keyboard with Stand and OntheGo Bluetooth Mouse. They offer switching up to three devices.

° KUXIU has debuted the $39.99 M30 Magnetic Smart Connector Charger. It allows you to free up your iPad’s USB-C port and enjoy up to 35W fast charging.

° Nomad is introducing a $49 Apple Watch Band line called the Tempo Band for “everyday users and top-performing athletes alike.”

° EcoFlow, a provider of eco-friendly power solutions, has unveiled three new series of power banks: RAPID Pro Series, RAPID Series and RAPID Mag Series.

° OtterBox has rolled out its Fall 2026 collection—featuring fresh case designs not only for the latest iPhone 16 models, but for favorites like the iPhone 15, 14 and 13.

