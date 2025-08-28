Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s climate progress faces new pressure from AI’s energy appetite.

° From Business Insider: Meta’s Superintelligence Labs is already losing key staff less than two months after launching.

° From 9to5Mac: Mosyle, which specializes in modern Apple MDM and security, has exclusively revealed to details on a new Mac malware strain, dubbed “JSCoreRunner.”

° From Nikkei Asia: Apple manufacturing partner TSMC has accused several former employees of attempting to obtain secret information about its 2nm chip development and production process.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s logo for its upcoming September 9 event hints at two rumored iPhone 17 Pro features, including new color options and a vapor chamber cooling system.

