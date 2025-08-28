Huawei surpassed Apple in terms of smartwatch shipments in quarter two (Q2) of 2025, helping the Chinese player claim the global top spot, according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Smartwatch Shipments Tracker, Q2 2025.

The research group says the China market played a major role in powering an 8% year-over-year (YoY) rise in global smartwatch shipments during the quarter. This marked a recovery in the global smartwatch market after five consecutive quarters of decline since the first quarter of 2024.

Counterpoint says the global resurgence was driven by a steady rise in consumer demand for smartwatches, particularly in the Chinese market, led by brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, and Imoo. China’s smartwatch market has been experiencing significant growth driven by increasing health consciousness, integration of AI and IoT, and consumer preference for multifunctional, ecosystem devices, notes the research group.

Apple’s global smartwatch shipments declined for the seventh straight quarter (this time by 3%), with the brand ceding the global top spot. However, it continued to lead the advanced smartwatch segment, “bolstered by the strength of its iOS ecosystem and sustained user loyalty,” according to Counterpoint.

