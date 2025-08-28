Apple needs to get its Apple Intelligence act together: artificial intelligence (AI) PCs will represent 31% of the total personal computer (PC) market globally by the end of 2025, according to Gartner, Inc.

An AI PC is a personal computer specifically designed to efficiently run artificial intelligence (AI) tasks locally, rather than relying on cloud services, by integrating specialized hardware like a neural processing unit (NPU) alongside a traditional CPU and GPU. Worldwide shipments of AI PCs are projected to total 77.8 million units in 2025, according to Gartner.

“AI PCs are reshaping the market, but their adoption in 2025 is slowing because of tariffs and pauses in PC buying caused by market uncertainty,” says Gartner Senior Director Analyst Ranjit Atwal. “Nevertheless, users will invest in AI PCs to ensure they are prepared for the growing integration of AI at the edge.”

Gartner analysts forecast AI PC shipments will total 143 million units and are projected to represent 55% of total PC market in 2026. By 2029, AI PCs will become the norm, predicts the research group.

