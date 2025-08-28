Apple Original Films has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming romantic drama “All of You,” starring Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein, Imogen Poots, Steven Cree, Zawe Ashton and Jenna Coleman.

Here’s how the film is described: Best friends since college, Simon (Goldstein) and Laura (Poots) drift apart when she takes a test that finds her soulmate despite years of unspoken feelings between them. Over the years, as their paths cross and diverge, neither can deny the feeling that they’ve missed out on a life together. Faced with the uncertainty of changing the course of their lives, are Simon and Laura willing to risk everything to experience the love that had been between them all along, or should they accept their fate? “All of You” explores whether one person can ever be your everything in this humorous and heart-wrenching romantic drama.

Co-written by Goldstein and Emmy Award winner William Bridges (“Black Mirror”), who also makes his directorial debut, and hailing from MRC, the Apple Original Film “All of You” is produced by Ryder Picture Company’s Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett. Bridges and Goldstein also produce, with Alexander Black and Jon Rosenberg serving as executive producers.

About Apple TV+

