Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: iPhone 17 accessory makers are betting that the upcoming ultra-slim Mac will be named the “iPhone Air,” not the “iPhone Slim.”

° From an X post by the leaker “Asher”: The upcoming AirPods Pro 3 will have a smaller case with the pairing button removed. Instead, you’ll tap on the case itself.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple is fighting legal battles in two countries over 12 cents per iPhone.

° From TrendForce: Amid scrutiny over Washington’s 10% stake in Intel, TSMC is pressing ahead with its U.S. expansion.

° From MacVoices Live!: Apple Watch users regain blood oxygen tracking via iPhone processing, while the MacVoices panelists debate its impact on Apple’s legal fight with Massimo. Security warnings about Plex servers and ESR power banks serve as public service announcements.

