An upcoming iPhone update is raising alarms among Republican fundraisers who say a new text filtration system set to hit the market in September will “disproportionately block conservative fundraising and voter outreach efforts,” according to Fox News.

iOS 26 will almost certainly arrive in September along with new iPhones. The operating system update will include an updated text filtration system that siphons text messages from unknown numbers that have no chat history with the recipient to a separate message folder that will not generate an alert to the recipient, leaders from American Made Media Company and Launchpad explained to Fox News. Text messages from known numbers saved on an individual’s phone are expected to continue alerting recipients and sending the messages to their typical text app.

It must be noted that Launchpad is hardly neutral on the matter. Launchpad Strategies served as the Trump 2024 campaign’s exclusive digital firm. The company raised $509 million for the Trump campaign in 2024.

Fox News says the National Republican Senate Committee, which serves as the Senate Republican’s campaigning arm, circulated an internal memo in July sounding the alarm that the iOS update could cost Republicans more than $25 million in revenue, Punchbowl News reported.

