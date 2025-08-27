Yesterday we reported that, per The Information (a subscription is required to read the article), Senior Vice President of Services Eddy Cue and Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federigh disagree on whether or not to purchase a company to help with the Apple Intelligence problems.

Cue wants to, but Federighi doesn’t. And according to The Information, this isn’t the first time Cue has wanted Apple to buy a big company, but such moves have been nixed by CEO Tim Cook. The denied acquisitions: Tesla and Netflix.

From The Information report: Whenever Apple has gaps in its product offerings, his [Cue’s] instinct is to look for a deal to fill it, said people who have worked closely with him. In past years, Cue championed acquisitions of both Netflix and Tesla at different times, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Cook shot him down in both cases.

