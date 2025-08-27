Yet another country is investigating Apple for allegedly monopolistic practices.

Columbia’s Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC) has opened an administrative investigation against the tech giant and Apple Services Latam LLC for alleged practices restricting free competition in the Colombian market for the distribution of digital goods, reports Mobile Time. The SIC say it’s found he following restrictive practices that Apple undertakes:

° The lack of alternatives to the App Store implement strategies that hinder third parties’ access to the market and this is an abuse of market power.

° The restriction of payment methods other than the Apple system prohibits developers from informing users about cheaper external payment options.

° These practices have the potential to create artificial barriers that hinder the entry and permanence of new developers.

