Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming limited series “The Savant.”

It stars and is executive produced by Academy, SAG, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award winner Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “The Good Nurse,” “George & Tammy,” Broadway’s “A Doll’s House”). The eight-episode thriller will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, September 26, followed by one new episode every Friday through November 7, 2025.

Here’s how the series is described: The tense and high-stakes thriller follows an undercover investigator known as “The Savant” as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act. Alongside Chastain, “The Savant” also stars Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Doman, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, Toussaint Francois Battiste and guest star Pablo Schreiber.

