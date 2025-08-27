Apple Music’s six radio stations will be available outside the ‌Apple Music‌ app for the first time via TuneIn, according to the Wall Street Journal.

TuneIn is an American audio streaming service that provides live news, radio, sports, music, and podcasts to approximately 75 million monthly active users globally. Established in 2002 as RadioTime and operated by TuneIn Inc., the platform offers access to over 120,000 radio stations across 197 countries. Users can access the service via its website, mobile apps, and smart speakers. The basic service is free with advertisements, while a Premium subscription provides an ad-free experience and exclusive content.

Apple Music‌ 1, ‌Apple Music‌ Hits, ‌Apple Music‌ Country, Apple Música Uno, ‌Apple Music‌ Club, and ‌Apple Music‌ Chill are now available to TuneIn’s 75 million monthly active users. The stations continue to feature no commercials. A link inside the TuneIn app and on its website directs users to ‌Apple Music‌.

