Several chipset makers will shift to TSMC’s 2nm technology in 2026, and to help ease this transition, the semiconductor behemoth reportedly intends to commence mass production in the fourth quarter of 2025.

According to wccftech, Apple looks to be the manufacturer’s largest customer and has secured nearly half of the initial capacity. The majority of the shipments are mostly likely to be used for the company’s A20 and A20 Pro chipsets that will be found in the iPhone 18 series.

This lines up with a March 24 prediction by an analyst. In an X post, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterated that the A20 chip in iPhone 18 models will be manufactured with TSMC’s 2nm process.

“The processors for 2025 iPhone 17 models will be made by TSMC’s N3P process/3-nanometer technology. The processor for 2026 iPhone 18 models is anticipated to use TSMC’s 2-nanometer technology,” he said. “However, due to cost concerns, not all new iPhone 18 models may be equipped with a 2-nanometer processor.”

