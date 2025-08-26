Parallels, which specializes in cross-platform virtualization solutions, has launched Parallels Desktop 26, featuring compatibility with the upcoming release of macOS 26 Tahoe and Windows 11 25H2.

It also offers new capabilities tailored for IT teams, developers, and end users. Parallels Desktop is the only virtualization solution authorized by Microsoft to run Windows in a virtualized environment on Apple silicon, making it the ideal choice for users looking to combine the flexibility of Windows with the power of Mac.

According to Prashant Ketkar, chief technology and product Officer at Parallels, key highlights of Parallels Desktop 26 include:

Compatibility with macOS 26 Tahoe and Windows 11 25H2 : Parallels Desktop 26 is built to support the latest upcoming operating systems from Apple and Microsoft. As macOS 26 Tahoe and Windows 11 25H2 evolve throughout their lifecycles, Parallels will release updates to ensure a smooth and reliable experience across both platforms.

: Parallels Desktop 26 is built to support the latest upcoming operating systems from Apple and Microsoft. As macOS 26 Tahoe and Windows 11 25H2 evolve throughout their lifecycles, Parallels will release updates to ensure a smooth and reliable experience across both platforms. Handles macOS 26 Background Process Changes : Parallels Desktop 26 supports new macOS 26 process restrictions, ensuring key functions, like setup routines and Coherence Mode, continue to run smoothly.

: Parallels Desktop 26 supports new macOS 26 process restrictions, ensuring key functions, like setup routines and Coherence Mode, continue to run smoothly. New Versioning Scheme : Aligning with macOS naming, Parallels Desktop 26 now follows the same version number as the macOS it supports, making upgrades easier to track and reducing user confusion.

: Aligning with macOS naming, Parallels Desktop 26 now follows the same version number as the macOS it supports, making upgrades easier to track and reducing user confusion. Accurate Mac Disk Visibility in Windows VMs: Windows VMs can now view the actual available disk space on the Mac host, giving users better control over storage and helping to prevent freezes, slowdowns, and crashes during large installations or disk-heavy operations.

For Businesses and IT Teams:

Granular Policy Controls for Secure VM Environments (coming soon): New centralized controls via the Parallels Desktop Enterprise Management Portal let IT admins enforce settings like shared folders, USB access, clipboard sharing, and network modes across all users, ensuring virtual machines comply with organizational security requirements.

New centralized controls via the Parallels Desktop Enterprise Management Portal let IT admins enforce settings like shared folders, USB access, clipboard sharing, and network modes across all users, ensuring virtual machines comply with organizational security requirements. SOC 2 Type II Compliance: Parallels Desktop 26 has successfully completed its latest SOC 2 Type II audit, affirming its commitment to security, availability, and privacy, supporting enterprise IT and compliance teams in meeting internal and external regulatory standards.

Parallels Desktop 26 has successfully completed its latest SOC 2 Type II audit, affirming its commitment to security, availability, and privacy, supporting enterprise IT and compliance teams in meeting internal and external regulatory standards. Single Windows App Deployment Guide: New step-by-step deployment guide shows how IT teams can install and manage individual Windows apps on Mac devices without exposing end users to the full Windows or Parallels Desktop interface.

New step-by-step deployment guide shows how IT teams can install and manage individual Windows apps on Mac devices without exposing end users to the full Windows or Parallels Desktop interface. Monitor and Manage Windows VM Updates with Jamf: IT admins can now monitor and manage Windows OS updates inside VMs using Jamf Pro or other mobile device management (MDM) platforms. Scripts available from Parallels’ GitHub enable IT admins to check update status and initiate scans or installations directly from the management console.

Trial and Availability

Parallels Desktop 26 for Mac, available in Standard, Pro, Business, and Enterprise editions can be purchased or upgraded here.

