The Mimms Museum of Technology and Art (Mimms Museum), a nonprofit metro Atlanta attraction that’s home to one of the world’s largest collections of digital-era artifacts and rotating art exhibits, has issued a call for the public to “Show Us Your Apples.”

This interactive social media campaign is designed to celebrate the emotional connection people have to their Apple products, setting the stage for the Spring 2026 opening of the museum’s iNSPIRE: Fifty Years of Innovation from Apple exhibition.

“On July 20, we celebrated the museum’s sixth anniversary –a date that coincided with the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, a perfect nod to our mission of honoring the past while inspiring the future,” says Karin Mimms, co-founder of Mimms Museum. “As we prepare to celebrate another incredible milestone – Apple’s 50th anniversary, we’re excited to invite the community to be part of our journey and commitment to ongoing innovation.”

The museum’s new campaign encourages anyone to share images or videos of cherished Apple devices, as well as the memories behind them, paying tribute to the emotional connection often associated with Apple products until the opening of the exhibit on April 1, 2026.

All entries will have the chance to win a vintage Apple t-shirt, patch, pens, stickers and a $100 gift card to Apple if submitted by October 15. Select submissions may be featured within the iNSPIRE exhibit.

Expected to be the largest collection of Apple products ever on display to the public, the exhibit will span more than 20,000 square feet, featuring more than 2,000 rare Apple artifacts, early prototypes, iconic devices, original Apple 1s and more. The exhibit will also showcase collectibles, unique documents and behind-the-scenes stories of Apple’s groundbreaking products.

“Apple’s impact on our modern world goes far beyond devices – the brand has revolutionized the way we all work, create, communicate and even think,” says Rena Youngblood, executive director of Mimms Museum. “With our iNSPIRE exhibit, we will be telling that story in a way that has never been done before, helping spark imagination and innovation for generations to come.”

To participate in the “Show Us Your Apples” campaign, Apple enthusiasts are invited to post a photo or video of their favorite Apple product, share the story behind it and challenge a friend to join in by March 6, 2026. For the chance to win a vintage Apple t-shirt, patch, pens, stickers and a $100 gift card to Apple, submissions must be received by October 15, 2025, and the winner will be notified by direct message. The hashtag #ShowUsYourApples must be included and each entry should tag Mimms Museum on Instagram, Facebook or X.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related