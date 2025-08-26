Young up-and-comer Indie DesRoches (“The Madison”) has been tapped for a role alongside Mark Wahlberg and Vera Farmiga in the untitled Stephen Chbosky film for Apple TV+, reports Deadline.

DesRoches comes to the project after working with Wahlberg on his Sony drama “Father Stu.” While unconfirmed, he’ll presumably be playing the son of Wahlberg’s character, Deadline says.

The film will be written and directed by Stephen Chbosky, with Wahlberg attached to star. Plan B and The SpringHill Company are set to produce the project, which will be developed and produced by Apple Studios.

According to Deadline, the project is based on the 2023 pic Weekend Rebels, an original German-language sports comedy-drama based on the true story of Mirco and Jason von Juterzcenka. The story follows a father and his autistic son, who wants to find a favorite Premiere League soccer club and makes his father take him to see every single team so he can decide. Sources say this version is said to take place in the NBA given the SpringHill ties.

