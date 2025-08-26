Apple will hold a special event dubbed “Awe Dropping” on Tuesday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

There’s a 99.99% chance that Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 line-up (including an “iPhone Air”), new phone cases, as well as new Apple Watches (including an Apple Watch Ultra 3) and perhaps new AirPods.

The event will start at 10 a.m., with select members of the media invited to attend. Apple will stream the fall event live on its website, on YouTube, and through the ‌Apple TV‌ app.

By the way, Apple has created a unique interactive Apple logo for the event; you can interact with on the main Apple.com website. With an iPhone or iPad, hold a finger over the Apple logo and it will change to a darker organ. On a Mac, you can use a mouse or a trackpad for the same effect.

