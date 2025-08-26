Apple has updated its Invites app.The new version is now available on the App Store and adds a widget that helps you countdown to your next event right on your iPhone’s Home Screen.

It’s free and for the iPhone only. Apple Invites helps users “create custom invitations to gather friends and family for any occasion.” With it, users can create and easily share invitations, RSVP, contribute to Shared Albums, and engage with Apple Music playlists. iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations, and anyone can RSVP, regardless of whether they have an Apple Account or Apple device.

Apple Invites requires iOS 18 or later. Some features are not available in all regions or in all languages.You can find more details here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related