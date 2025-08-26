As noted by MacRumors, Apple has expanded the availability of its music transfer tool to seven more countries. It allows users to import playlists and libraries from competing streaming services directly into Apple Music.

The feature initially launched in Australia and New Zealand in May 2025. It’s now available in Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the United States, according to an updated Apple Support document.

To use the music transfer tool you’ll need:A subscription to Apple Music

