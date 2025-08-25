On August 22, Apple filed a lawsuit in Northern California against Chen Shi, a former employee who left Apple and took a job at Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, reports MacRumors.

According to Apple, Shi stole trade secrets relating to Apple Watch development and provided the information to Oppo. The lawsuit says that when he resigned at Apple, Now Oppo has responded.

A pokesperson for OPPO shared the following statement with MacRumors:

We are aware of the recent lawsuit filed by Apple in California and have carefully reviewed the allegations in Apple’s complaint. We have found no evidence establishing any connection between these allegations and the employee’s conduct during his employment at OPPO.

OPPO respects the trade secrets of all companies, including Apple, and OPPO has not misappropriated Apple’s trade secrets. OPPO will actively cooperate with the legal process, and we are confident that fair judicial proceedings will clarify the facts.

