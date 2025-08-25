The smartphone market grew 3% year-over-year (YoY) in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025 — and Apple’s shipments soared 28% annually, according to Counterpoint.

The research group says the region’s smartphone growth was driven by channel activities, affordable 5G devices, and improved economic conditions. Apple’s growth was fueled by iPhone 16e promotions and higher-end demand.

Counterpoint says the iPhone 16e recorded triple-digit quarter-over-quarter percentage growth, boosted by strong promotions, easy financing, and rising demand for higher-end devices, especially in GCC markets. Also, Apple’s expanded channel penetration and anticipation for the iPhone 17 launch in the third quarter of 2025 supported momentum, adds the research group.

