Last week it was announced that Apple has raised the monthly price of its Apple TV+ streaming service from US9.99 to $12.99/month in the U.S. Now the tech giant wants to keep subscribers from canceling by offering a discounted subscription if they threaten to can cancel, reports MacRumors.

If you cancel your ‌Apple TV‌+ subscription, you may see a pop-up that drops the price of ‌Apple TV‌+ to $5.99 for the next two months, before the $12.99 per month cost resumes. What’s more, Apple is still charging $99 for an annual subscription.

The best way, in my opinion, to get Apple TV+ is to subscribe to Apple One, the subscription that bundles a number of premium services provided by Apple into tiered package.

The three tiers offered are Individual, Family, and Premier, for $19.95/month, $25.95/month, and $37.95. All provide access to Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage.

