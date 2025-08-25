Apple TV+’s “Acapulco” and “Land of Women” were among the honorees at the 40th Imagen Awards, which celebrates Latino talent across film, television and streaming.

You can find a complete list of winners here. Among the wins for “Acapulco”:

° Camila Perez for “Best Actress-Comedy.”

° Rafael Cebrián for “Best Actor-Comedy.”

° Javier Nuño & Joe Rodríguez won for “Best Supervision for Film or Television.”

“Land of Women” tied with “Y Llegaron de Roche” for “Best Comedy Series.”

